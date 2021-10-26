Vestas: Construction of Wind Turbines for Japanese Project Nearly Complete

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
October 26, 2021

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has said it has completed the construction of all the blades, nacelles, and most of the tower sections for Akita Offshore Wind Corporation's Akita Noshiro offshore wind farm project in Japan.

The project will be Japan's first utility-scale offshore wind farm, with Vestas installing all 33 of the project's V117-4.2 MW wind turbines. Delivery of the components is expected to arrive at Akita Port in December of this year.

"During Vestas' scope of installation, the project will require a diversely skilled workforce across electrical and civil engineering, transportation, land and marine crane operation, and project management. The expertise and services from local subcontractors will make up approximately 60% of the site's personnel," Vestas said.

Vestas said that the construction team would apply a "plug and play" approach to the installation of the wind turbines. 

"This will begin at the pre-assembly area of Akita Port where full assembly, including internals of the towers, preparation of the blades, and a final power test of the nacelles, will be performed," the wind turbine construction firm added.

"Requiring precision and efficiency, this key stage of pre-assembly, in ideal condition, will allow for five streamlined crane lifts during the offshore installation for each turbine. This will involve all turbine components, including the blades. Mobilization of the pre-assembly area at Akita Port will commence in November," the company added.

Once the wind farm is operational, Vestas will deliver 20 years of service and maintenance which, according to the company, will create long-term local jobs. 

"All installation activities associated with the project will broadly build the readiness for future construction and service employment in Japan and local communities," Vestas said.

