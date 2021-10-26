Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrofac Looking to Raise $275M to Pay for Bribery Penalty, Cut Debt

October 26, 2021

File Photo: Petrofac
File Photo: Petrofac

British oil services firm Petrofac Ltd said on Tuesday it planned to raise $275 million through a stock sale and use the funds to pay a fine for bribery-related offences and cut debt, sending its shares tumbling 23%.

The company forecast annual net margin in the engineering and construction division to be in line with 2020 levels and said it was on track to deliver $250 million of cost savings this year, with plans to reinstate dividends in "due course". 

Petrofac also rejigged its debt with a $500 million bridge to bond facility, a $50 million term loan and a $180 million revolving credit facility. The firm, which suspended dividend payments last year, will not be able to resume payouts before January 2023, depending on passing its debt covenant tests.

Earlier this month, Petrofac was fined 77 million pounds ($105.89 million) and a former executive received a two-year suspended sentence after both pleaded guilty to bribery in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The penalty from Southwark Crown Court in London was less than the $240 million the company had said it might face for failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017.

With the four-year investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office hanging over its past contracts, Petrofac has struggled to secure contracts in the Middle East.

Shares of the oil services company slid as much as 23% to 121.9p, marking their worst intraday session since Jan. 15.

($1 = 0.7272 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Anil D'Silva and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Oilfield Services Industry News Activity Energy Production

Related Offshore News

File image: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profit Misses Estimates

Halliburton Posts 3Q Profit. CEO Sees a Multi-year Upcycle...


Trending Offshore News

MPI Adventure / Credit: Col/MarineTraffic.com

VIDEO: Jack-up Vessel Drops Turbine Blades Overboard at...
Industry News
Jack-up drilling and production facility Mærsk Inspirer and a wellhead module at the Yme field site in the North Sea, offshore Norway - Image Credit: Repsol via NPD (file photo)

Norway: Yme Offshore Field Finally Brought Online
Production

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Neptune Energy Starts Drilling Production Wells at Fenja Field. First Oil in 1H 2023

Neptune Energy Starts Drilling Production Wells at Fenja Field. First Oil in 1H 2023

Petrofac Looking to Raise $275M to Pay for Bribery Penalty, Cut Debt

Petrofac Looking to Raise $275M to Pay for Bribery Penalty, Cut Debt

FPSOs: Floating Ideas

FPSOs: Floating Ideas

Hezbollah Warns Israel against Drilling in Disputed Waters

Hezbollah Warns Israel against Drilling in Disputed Waters

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine