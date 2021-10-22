Exmar, Lattice Working on 40,500 m3 CO2 Carrier

Exmar, a company owning gas carriers and FSRU units, has partnered up with Lattice Technology to develop a new type of CO2 carrier.

"With the global need to decarbonize the atmosphere and our world economy heavily relying on a secure energy supply, one of the promising fast-track solutions to cover both opportunities Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS). To achieve sustainable CCUS projects, there will be a need to transport CO₂ in an economical way and on a very large scale," Exmar said.

For this purpose, the two companies are looking to design a 40,500 m3 CO2 carrier, which will be suitable for LPG and Ammonia transportation.

"The joint development company will combine Lattices’s innovative and efficient tank design for CO₂ transport together with EXMAR’s strong knowledge and experience in design and operation of innovative and efficient gas carriers," Exmar said.

Exmar also cited a study that proved that the patented Lattice tank design, Lattice Pressure Vessel (LPV), "provides the best solution for large-scale CO₂ transportation at low and medium pressures." Credit: Exmar

"The design and vessel size can be adjusted to meet all required transport volumes to ensure the most optimal logistical solution in the most cost-competitive way. The initial concept is a 195 meters long Panamax beam vessel with a cargo capacity of 40,500 m³. Such a vessel will be tailored to support CCUS projects with capacities ranging from 2 to 10 MTPA. Additionally, a 3,000 m3 storage capacity for low CO₂ emitting fuels like LPG Ammonia or LNG has been foreseen," Exmar said.

"The patented tank design will also provide the best storage solution for offshore CO₂ liquefaction or re-injection projects. The robust pressurized storage tanks can be made in an efficient shape fitting the ship hull and allowing for large storage capacity. An additional benefit for offshore storage is that the LPV design prevents sloshing problems even in the harshest environments," Exmar added.

The company did not say when it expected to see the first vessel launched.