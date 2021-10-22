Fugro Wraps Final Survey Phase over Shell's High-Impact North Sea Well Site

Fugro has completed a site survey over Shell's planned high-impact Pensacola offshore exploration well in the Southern North Sea, off the UK, ahead of the planned drilling in 2022.

Deltic Energy, Shell's partner in the offshore license containing the Pensacola prospect, said Friday that the final phase of the survey had been completed.

"The survey, conducted by Fugro GB North Marine Limited, was completed on time, on budget, and without incident," Deltic said.

Deltic said that data collection had started on October 16. It was completed on October 20 with demobilization starting shortly after. The initial phase of the survey was completed in September.

"Accordingly, all site survey work is now complete," Deltic said.

"The Pensacola exploration well remains scheduled to be spudded in Q2 2022. Shell has also confirmed that a rig is available to drill Pensacola," Deltic said, without sharing details on the rig.

Graham Swindells, Chief Executive of Deltic Energy, said: "The successful completion of the site survey program, which is a key part of well planning and the final phase of preparatory offshore activities, represents the achievement of another important milestone in our steady progress towards drilling the Pensacola prospect."

Back in March, Deltic said that the May 2022 spud date would allow the joint venture JV to take advantage of a drilling rig that would be hired by Shell as part of a multi-well drilling campaign.

Deltic estimates that the Pensacola Prospect contains gross P50 Prospective Resources of 309 BCF (with a P90-P10 range of 39 BCF to 1,181 BCF). These numbers, according to Deltic, rank Pensacola as one of the highest impact exploration targets to be drilled in the gas basin in recent years.