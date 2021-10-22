Lundin Energy Drills Dry Well in North Sea, Off Norway

Swedish oil and gas company Lundin Energy has drilled a dry well at the Dovregubben prospect in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The exploration well 17/8-1 was drilled about 70 kilometers southeast of the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea and 140 kilometers southwest of Stavanger. Lundin Energy used the Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig for the operation.

The well's primary exploration target was to prove petroleum in sandstone in the Sandnes Formation from the Middle Jurassic. The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in carbonate rocks in the Zechstein Group and possible sandstone in the Rotliegend Group, both from the Permian.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the well encountered 18 meters of the Sandnes and Bryne Formation from the Middle Jurassic, 10 meters of which were sandstone with good reservoir quality.

In the secondary exploration target, the well encountered about 70 meters of tight carbonate rocks in the Zechstein Group. The Rotliegend Group is most likely not present in the well, but it did encounter about 60 meters of tight clastic rocks from the Paleozoic Era.

The well also encountered about 200 meters of the Skagerrak and Smith Bank Formation (Triassic), a total of about 120 meters of which were sandstone with poor to moderate reservoir quality.

"The well is dry, with no traces of petroleum. Data acquisition was carried out. This is the first exploration well in production licence 976. The licence was awarded in APA 2018," the NPD said.



The well 17/8-1 was drilled to a vertical depth of 2,891 meters below sea level and was terminated in rocks from the Paleozoic Era.

The water depth is 119 meters. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

The Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig, owned by Odfjell Drilling, is now moving on to drill wildcat well 24/12-7 in production licence 1041 in the North Sea, where Aker BP ASA is the operator.