PGS, Magseis Fairfield Team Up for Hybrid Towed Streamer and OBN Seismic Surveys

October 21, 2021

Illustration: PGS' Ramform Atlas towing streamers - Credit: PGS
Offshore seismic services companies PGS and Magseis Fairfield have agreed to collaborate in the growing hybrid towed streamer and OBN seismic market. 

The hybrid market is defined as the simultaneous use of towed streamer and ocean bottom node acquisition technologies.

The strategic collaboration has a global scope with an initial focus on the North Sea, and a duration of one year with options to extend by two plus two years.

Rune Olav Pedersen, CEO of PGS said: “We believe the strategic collaboration with Magseis Fairfield, the industry-leading node company, will create a unique opportunity to take advantage of the untapped potential in the growing hybrid seismic acquisition market. We have experience from joint streamer and node projects. However, combining resources with Magseis Fairfield positions us much better to provide our clients with the best possible solutions,” OBN - Credit: Magseis Fairfield

“We are pleased to enter into a strategic collaboration with PGS. The combination of their high-end streamer and source technology and our proprietary innovative node technology will position us well to capture growth opportunities adding to our current node acquisition business. We see increased customer interest in hybrid surveys,” says Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

Vessel utilization in the offshore oil and gas seismic data acquisition sector had reached pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of 2021, Rystad Energy said last month.

Rystad, a Norway-based energy industry intelligence firm, said that, after several devastating quarters caused by the pandemic, the seismic fleet’s hibernation was over, with around 68% of the fleet surveying or underway, with only one-third inactive at the time of the report.

Geoscience OBN North Sea Activity Seismic Europe

