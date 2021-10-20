Sam Pan Marine Orders Up to 12 CTVs from Strategic Marine

Singapore-based Sam Pan Marine Holdings Pte Ltd has ordered six Strat Cat 27 (SC27) crew transfer vessels (CTV) from Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd, with an option to build and deliver six more vessels.

Sam Pan Marine Holdings has also appointed Strategic Marine Group as the exclusive commercial agent to provide commercial management services for the new CTVs, including marketing the vessels for bareboat charter or sale.

Strategic Marine’s recently launched SC27 CTV has been designed specifically for the offshore windfarm and renewables market, building on the company’s Strat Cat 26 (SC26) design.

Strategic Marine’s CEO, Chan Eng Yew said, “We are justifiably proud of our SC27, and this order for six vessels and another six to follow is a clear endorsement of the vessels enhanced capabilities, its reduced environmental footprint and market leading hybrid drive options. These new orders will further add to Strategic Marine’s established track record of 25 units successfully delivered since 2010 with 2 units currently under construction in Singapore.”

The SC27, built in conjunction with design partner BMT has been designed with environmental and operational flexibility in mind. It can be fitted with a hybrid propulsion system to reduce main engine hours and maintenance, cut vessel noise and vibration and, depending on the vessel’s operational profile and charging facilities, may reduce the vessel’s carbon footprint. The CTV can be fitted with various engine and propulsion options and can reach speeds of more than 30 knots.

Greg Daniel, Technical Manager of Strategic Marine Group, said, “The SC27 has an improved super-efficient hull design that maximizes the waterline length, delivering a 2-2.5% increase in efficiency compared to the SC26, across a large range of loading conditions thereby reducing emissions and fuel consumption.

“By applying real life feedback from vessel operators, the internal arrangements have been optimized for improved comfort and workflow with ample storage space, comfortable sleeping areas and business class seating.

“Furthermore, reflecting today’s health and environmental considerations, the SC27 has been designed to reduce the risk of infectious disease and can meet relevant Classification Society biosafety and environmentally friendly notations, including the Green Passport for ship recycling.”