Norway's Sept Oil, Gas Output Drop but Beat Forecast

Norway's petroleum output in September fell from the previous month, but exceeded official forecasts, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Wednesday.

Crude oil output declined to 1.77 million barrels per day (bpd) in September from 1.81 million bpd in August, but it was above the official forecast of 1.75 million, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in September fell to 8.9 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 9.3 bcm a month ago, but was also above the forecast of 8.6 bcm, it added.

