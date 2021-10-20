Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted Finds Buyer for 50% Stake in 900MW German Offshore Wind Farm

October 20, 2021

Danish renewables firm Ørsted A/S said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell 50% of its 900-megawatt (MW) German offshore wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 3to fund manager Glennmont Partners.

Ørsted said the around 9 billion Danish crown ($1.41 billion) price of the transaction includes the acquisition of a 50% ownership share and a commitment to fund 50% of the payments under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the entire wind farm.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 will be located in the German North Sea and is expected to be commissioned in 2025, according to the company.

Under the terms of the deal, Ørsted said it will construct the wind farm under a full-scope EPC contract and provide operations and maintenance services along with a route to market for power generated by the development.

($1 = 6.3933 Danish crowns) 

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

OTARY-SEAMADE-©KLOET

SeaMade: Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated
Credit: anetlanda/AdobeStock

Norway to Continue Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration,...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: PIF

"THE RIG" - Saudi Arabia Launches Offshore Platform...
Middle East
Alfa Lift after drydock float-out earlier this year - Credit: OHT (File Photo)

Incident Reported During Construction of Seaway 7's Alfa...
Cranes

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

TotalEnergies Charters Vroon Platform Supplier for UK Ops

TotalEnergies Charters Vroon Platform Supplier for UK Ops

Norway's Sept Oil, Gas Output Drop but Beat Forecast

Norway's Sept Oil, Gas Output Drop but Beat Forecast

Interventek Launches Revolution-7 Subsea Landing String

Interventek Launches Revolution-7 Subsea Landing String

SeaMade: Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated

SeaMade: Belgium's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine