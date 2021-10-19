Eni, Fincantieri in Energy Transition Collaboration

Italian industrial giants Eni and Fincantieri have signed an agreement to establish a partnership for promoting initiatives focused on the energy transition.

Oil giant Eni and shipbuilder Fincantieri said the goal of the collaboration was to create a system of integrated solutions for decarbonization projects in the fields of energy, transport, and the circular economy.



"Eni and Fincantieri have identified areas of common interest for developing synergies, including reducing the environmental impact of the maritime transport sector, producing energy from renewable sources and the circular economy," the companies said.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni, announced: "Eni is on a transformational journey that will lead to the complete reduction of its net emissions, based on technologies that we have already made industrially operational or that are capable of becoming so in the short term through heavy investment into research and. We believe that the technological assets we are creating should be used to meet our decarbonization objectives, and also be shared with other leading industrial players in order to find opportunities for greater enhancement. The energy transition is first and foremost a technological transition, and only companies with a strong industrial and innovative capacity, as well as the willingness to combine forces and skills, will be able to lead it.”

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, commented: "The agreement reaffirms the leading role that the industry has decided to play in the energy transition, a journey of profound innovation that our country has embarked on with determination. The MoU covers a number of highly strategic national sectors, and their development will play a key role in the new circular economy that will be defined in the coming years. Our strong corporate DNA has always led us to look to the future, and we are proud to be at the forefront of such a complex challenge alongside a partner like Eni.”



