Lukoil, Gazprom Neft in Enhanced Oil Recovery Pact

Russian oil companies Lukoil and Gazprom Neft have struck a deal to cooperate in the area of oil recovery enhancement projects.

"The agreement provides for joint work on improving chemical methods of enhanced oil recovery. It will lay the foundation for best practices exchange and collaboration in lab research, as well as for studies of surface-active agents and production stimulation chemicals," Lukoil said Friday.

According to the press release issued by Lukoil, the two oil firms will join their efforts to develop national production of chemical agents and equipment for manufacturing of surfactant-polymer and polymer solutions for oil recovery enhancement. The duo also plans to test and introduce new chemical compounds when developing mature reserves at their fields.

Lukoil and Gazprom Neft will also evaluate prospects for the creation of competence centers that would apply innovative equipment to select surfactant and polymer formulae, Lukoil said.