Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Lukoil, Gazprom Neft in Enhanced Oil Recovery Pact

October 15, 2021

Lukoil's Caspian Sea Platform (File Photo: Lukoil)
Lukoil's Caspian Sea Platform (File Photo: Lukoil)

Russian oil companies Lukoil and Gazprom Neft have struck a deal to cooperate in the area of oil recovery enhancement projects. 

"The agreement provides for joint work on improving chemical methods of enhanced oil recovery. It will lay the foundation for best practices exchange and collaboration in lab research, as well as for studies of surface-active agents and production stimulation chemicals," Lukoil said Friday.

According to the press release issued by Lukoil, the two oil firms will join their efforts to develop national production of chemical agents and equipment for manufacturing of surfactant-polymer and polymer solutions for oil recovery enhancement. The duo also plans to test and introduce new chemical compounds when developing mature reserves at their fields.

Lukoil and Gazprom Neft will also evaluate prospects for the creation of competence centers that would apply innovative equipment to select surfactant and polymer formulae, Lukoil said.

Activity Production Europe

Related Offshore News

Putin: Russia Not Using Gas as a Weapon
Deepsea Stavanger/ Credit: BP/Flickr

Norway: Lundin Drills Duster at Merckx Prospect in North...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Red Wing

Wearing Men's PPE Puts Women Working Offshore at Risk, Red...
UKCS
Credit: Maersk Drilling

TotalEnergies Drilling World's Deepest Offshore Well Using...
Drilling Rigs

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

How to Ensure Oil & Gas Infrastructure Still Has Value

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Esgian: Seadrill’s Fleet Value Plunges

Esgian: Seadrill’s Fleet Value Plunges

RockRose Takes Over SSE's UK North Sea Gas Fields

RockRose Takes Over SSE's UK North Sea Gas Fields

New Kupe Compressor to 'Allow Us to Suck Harder on the Straw,' NZOG CEO Says

New Kupe Compressor to 'Allow Us to Suck Harder on the Straw,' NZOG CEO Says

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine