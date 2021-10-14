Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's New Gov't Appoints Oil Minister

October 14, 2021

Marte Mjøs Persen - Credit: Arbeiderpartiet/CC BY-ND 2.0
Marte Mjøs Persen - Credit: Arbeiderpartiet/CC BY-ND 2.0

Norway's new government named Labour's Marte Mjoes Persen as minister for petroleum and energy as the new cabinet took office on Thursday.

Mjoes Persen, until recently the mayor of Norway's second city Bergen, will thus be in charge of energy policy for western Europe's top oil and gas producing nation.

A minority coalition of the leftwing Labour Party and the rural Centre Party took power on Thursday after beating the ruling Conservative-led government in last month's election.

While climate change was a major issue debated during the campaign for parliament, Labour has said it wants to ensure any transition away from oil and gas, and the jobs it creates, towards green energy, is a gradual one.

The country will continue to explore for oil and gas in the next four years, the new government said while presenting its policy plans on Wednesday.

Centre leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum will be finance minister in the government, which is headed by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere. 

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

People & Companies Regulations People Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: anetlanda/AdobeStock

Norway to Continue Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration,...
Credit: BP

BP Wins Over Greenpeace in North Sea Oil Field Court Case


Trending Offshore News

Image credit. Samtmendher/MarineTraffic.com

Aquadrill Nets Two-well Offshore Drilling Deal in...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: SBM Offshore/YouTube Video Screenshot

VIDEO: SBM Offshore's LNG2Wire Floater Concept
Activity

Sponsored

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Insight

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Wearing Men's PPE Puts Women Working Offshore at Risk, Red Wing Says

Wearing Men's PPE Puts Women Working Offshore at Risk, Red Wing Says

VIDEO: Guyana-bound Prosperity FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore

VIDEO: Guyana-bound Prosperity FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore

Oil Rises on IEA Demand Forecast

Oil Rises on IEA Demand Forecast

Shearwater Starts 4D Survey for TotalEnergies Offshore Angola

Shearwater Starts 4D Survey for TotalEnergies Offshore Angola

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine