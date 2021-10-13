BP, Cognite in Multi-year Software Deal

Oil major BP has signed a multi-year agreement with industrial software provider Cognite for the use of its dataops solution Cognite Data Fusion to empower its engineers and domain experts with better access to contextualized data in order to increase efficiency and sustainability of well operations.

According to information on Cognite's website, its Cognite Data Fusion, contextualizes operational asset data at scale in real-time, enabling companies to make better decisions about maintenance, production, and safety.

“BP is pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Cognite to focus on optimization through contextualized data,” says Ahmed Hashmi, Senior Vice President Digital, Production & Business Services, BP.

"Our collaboration using Cognite Data Fusion in our Well Delivery Workbench will empower well planners, engineers, and rig site operations teams to optimize well design and execution workflows. This will create a greater focus on safe delivery, improved design quality, and increased efficiency.”



