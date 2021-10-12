Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

In a World's First, Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation

October 12, 2021

Credit: RF - MarineTraffic.com
Credit: RF - MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling company Valaris said Tuesday its ultra-deepwater drillship VALARIS DS-12 had become the first vessel in the world to receive the ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation EHS-E.

Valaris upgraded the drillship's electrical system to secure the notation, which recognizes sophisticated system design to improve reliability and enhance protection. 

"The Valaris electrical system is specifically designed to allow the drillship to optimize powerplant performance, enabling operations on fewer generators and reducing emissions," Valaris said.

More Sustainable Drilling

“With this enhanced notation, VALARIS DS-12 exemplifies our company’s purpose of providing responsible solutions that deliver energy to the world. I want to recognize our engineers, our partner ABS and thank our customer BP, for their support. This is truly a remarkable team achievement that paves the way to more sustainable deepwater drilling,” said Valaris Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gilles Luca.

“It is great to see Valaris become the first to secure this notation, which recognizes their commitment to sustainable operations and investment in advanced electrical systems to increase efficiency. As the world’s leading global offshore Class, ABS is well placed to help forward thinking operators such as Valaris achieve next generation operations,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore.

ABS has surveyed the upgraded system and tested it to ensure it can operate on reduced generator power. The short circuit and fault ride through capability was demonstrated on board the vessel with ABS in attendance, ABS said.


Drilling Rigs Industry News Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: Lukasz Z / AdobeStock

Valaris Nets Charter Extension for Jack-Up Drilling Rig in...
Credit: otmman

Three More Offshore Rigs Return to U.S. Gulf of Mexico


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Credit:nikkytok/AdobeStock

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: DEME Offshore

DEME Offshore to Install Foundations at Vineyard Wind 1...
Industry News

Sponsored

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

Insight

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Fugro's to Install Wind Lidar Buoys at Danish Energy Islands Sites

Fugro's to Install Wind Lidar Buoys at Danish Energy Islands Sites

In a World's First, Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation

In a World's First, Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation

Petrobras Takes TechnipFMC's Pipelay Support Vessel on Long-term Charter

Petrobras Takes TechnipFMC's Pipelay Support Vessel on Long-term Charter

Semco, PTSC M&C JV to Delivers Substations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Projects

Semco, PTSC M&C JV to Delivers Substations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine