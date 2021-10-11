Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Baron Oil Beefs Up Stake in Promising North Sea Block

October 11, 2021

Credit: Baron Oil - The image shows ownership interest prior to the agreement reached for Baron to increase its stake
Credit: Baron Oil - The image shows ownership interest prior to the agreement reached for Baron to increase its stake

Baron Oil has officially increased its stake in a UK North Sea offshore block containing the Dunrobin prospect, dubbed one of the few remaining sizeable undrilled UK North Sea targets.

Baron Oil said back in August that oil companies Corallian and Upland, its partners in the Offshore Licence P2478  in the Inner Moray Firth area of the North Sea, had agreed for Baron to increase its interest in the block from 15% to 32% in exchange for paying 100% of the costs of the remaining Phase A work commitments up to a cap of £160,000.  

Now, following formal consent given by the United Kingdom Oil & Gas Authority, Baron has increased its interest as planned.

Baron Oil has said that Dunrobin is one of the few remaining targets yet to be drilled in the UK North Sea with estimated gross mean prospective resources of the order of 100 MMbbl. The Beatrice field c.20km north of Dunrobin produced over 140 MMbbl from the same petroleum system, the company said.

"Work on the outstanding Phase A technical work commitments is ongoing with the key component, that of 3D seismic reprocessing, expected to be delivered during the first half of 2022. The Board believes that this will provide the partners sufficient time to mature the Dunrobin Prospect and to engage with potential drilling partners in due course. Baron has the role of technical overseer in relation to the Licence's remaining Phase A work commitments," Baron Oil said.

"Well costs are expected to be modest at c. £7 million gross as the prospect lies in shallow water of less than 100 meters and the total drilling depth of the well is proposed to be approximately 660 meters," the company said.
 

UKCS North Sea Activity Energy Europe

Related Offshore News

Illustration - Credit: Lukas Z

OGUK: Fresh North Sea Gas Field Investments Essential to...
© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt (File Photo)

TIMELINE- Nord Stream 2: Gazprom's Legal Battle to Boost...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration - Credit:nikkytok/AdobeStock

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot...
Drilling Rigs
Credit: BP/Flickr

Azerbaijan: Lukoil to Buy Petronas' Shah Deniz Field Stake...
Caspian Sea

Sponsored

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

Insight

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Watch Out Offshore Drillers! Oil at $80 Feels a Lot Different This Time Around

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Baron Oil Beefs Up Stake in Promising North Sea Block

Baron Oil Beefs Up Stake in Promising North Sea Block

Southern California: Beaches to Reopen After Offshore Oil Spill

Southern California: Beaches to Reopen After Offshore Oil Spill

BW Energy Gets Hold of Two Offshore Blocks in Gabon

BW Energy Gets Hold of Two Offshore Blocks in Gabon

DEME Offshore to Install Foundations at Vineyard Wind 1 Offshore Wind Farm in U.S.

DEME Offshore to Install Foundations at Vineyard Wind 1 Offshore Wind Farm in U.S.

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine