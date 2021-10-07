Equinor Hires COSL Offshore Drilling Rig for Statfjord Øst Wells

Offshore drilling firm COSL has won a four-well contract with Equinor in Norway to drill wells on Statfjord Øst field using the COSLPromoter drilling rig.

The drilling will take place from the spring of 2023, and Equinor will have options to use the 2012-built semi-submersible drilling rig for five wells for Statfjord satellites.

For the fixed portion of the contract, which is expected to last 220 days, the contract value is estimated at around $56 million.

The value includes drilling and completion services, fuel, treatment of wastewater, handling of cuttings and upgrading of the rig by installing an automatic drilling control system. Additional services include running of casing, remote-operated vehicle (ROV), mobilization, and demobilization, estimated at around $4 million.

After drilling for Equinor on the Troll field from April 2013 to April 2021, the COSLPromoter rig is currently in hot lay-up at the CCB base outside Bergen.

Mette Ottøy, chief procurement officer (CPO) said: "With this contract, Equinor shows continued demand for smaller rigs on the Norwegian Continental Shelf as long as they are competitive and fit for the required drilling operations. The rig will be anchored at Statfjord Øst, helping maintain a low carbon emission level. We are pleased that COSL assumes responsibility for the fuel consumption, and they are working on several technologies and measures to reduce their emissions. This work will be important to us going forward."

Statfjord Øst was discovered by Norskald in 1977, and began production in September 1994. This field and Statfjord Nord are tied back to the Statfjord C platform as satellite developments. Statfjord Øst lies five kilometers northeast of Statfjord C, in production licenses 037 and 089.