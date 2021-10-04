Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Restarts Gulf of Mexico Olympus Platform After Hurricane

October 4, 2021

Illustration - Shell's Mars B Olympus platform in the Gulf of Mexico. (This is not the platform that was damaged). Copyright Mike Duhon Productions / Shell file photo
Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it has restarted production at its Olympus platform in the Mars Corridor in the Gulf of Mexico following repairs to portion of its West Delta 143 offshore facility in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The remaining assets in that corridor, Mars and Ursa, remain shut in, while other Gulf of Mexico assets—Appomattox, Enchilada/Salsa, Auger, Perdido and Stones—are all producing, the company said.

Shell, the largest U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer, was the hardest-hit producer from Ida, which tore through the Gulf in August and removed 28 million barrels of oil from the market.

Shell's West Delta 143 offshore facility, carries oil and gas from three major fields for processing at onshore terminals.

The company also noted that utility services has been restored at its Norco Manufacturing Complex in Louisiana, which hosts a 230,611 barrel-per-day refinery. 

Last month, Shell warned that damage to its offshore transfer facilities from Ida will cut production into early next year.


(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by Mark Porter and Marguerita Choy)

North America Gulf of Mexico Activity Production

