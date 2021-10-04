Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Net Zero Technology Centre's CEO to Join Technip Energies as Non-Exec Director

October 4, 2021

Colette Cohen - Credit: Net Zero Technology Centre
Colette Cohen - Credit: Net Zero Technology Centre

Engineering firm Technip Energies' board plans to nominate Colette Cohen for appointment as a non-executive director at the company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Colette Cohen OBE is the Chief Executive Officer for the Net Zero Technology Centre, a UK organization previously known as Oil and Gas Technology Centre, and OGTC.

Today, Net Zero Technology Centre describes itself as an organization committed to the development and deployment of technology to accelerate the transition to an affordable net-zero future.

Cohen has worked in the industry for over 25 years, having held senior positions within industry leaders such as BP, ConocoPhillips, and Centrica E&P, both in the UK and internationally.

Joseph Rinaldi, Chairman of the Board of Technip Energies, declared: "I am delighted that Colette has agreed to be nominated to join the Technip Energies Board. With over two decades of expertise in the energy sector, the leadership role she is playing in the industrial transformation of the sector towards a net-zero future and her well-recognized advocacy for women in industry, Colette will be a valuable addition to the Board. I look forward to welcoming Colette to the Board.”

Colette Cohen has a degree in Pure & Applied Chemistry from Queen’s University Belfast, as well as a master’s in Project Management & Economics from CERAM (France) and an honorary PhD from Aberdeen University.

She was formerly a Commissioner for the Just Transition Commission for Scotland and a member of the Technology Leadership Board for the UK Government.

Cohen is an ambassador for Powerful Women and, in 2020, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire for services to the Oil and Gas industry.

Until the Technip Energies AGM, Cohen will attend meetings of the Board of Directors as an observer.

Activity People People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: Maksym Yemelyanov/AdobeStock

Polish PGNiG Buys INEOS' Oil and Gas Business in Norway...
Iberdrola CEO Ignacio S. Galán - Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola CEO Becomes Chairman of Renewable Hydrogen...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: USCG)

Anchor Strike May Have Caused California Oil Spill
Oil Spill Recovery
© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt (File Photo)

TIMELINE- Nord Stream 2: Gazprom's Legal Battle to Boost...
Pipelines

Sponsored

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

To Buy or Not to Buy: Why Mobile Water Services is the Way Forward

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Next Generation Offshore Wind Installation Vessels – Opportunities and Challenges

Robert Allan Ltd. Unveils Methanol-fueled CTV Design

Robert Allan Ltd. Unveils Methanol-fueled CTV Design

Why Is It So Hard to Clean Up An Offshore Oil Spill?

Why Is It So Hard to Clean Up An Offshore Oil Spill?

Lebanon Can't Dictate Terms in Sea Border Talks, Israel's Energy Minister Says

Lebanon Can't Dictate Terms in Sea Border Talks, Israel's Energy Minister Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine