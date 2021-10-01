Wood to Provide Operations and Maintenance Services on Shell, NAM Southern North Sea Assets

Engineering firm Wood has won a new operations and maintenance contract with Shell UK (SNS) and Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM) on assets located in the UK and Netherlands sectors of the Southern North Sea basin.

The three-year contract, of an undisclosed value, coves the deployment of staff to support operations and maintenance while evaluating ways to reduce costs and extend production life across Shell UK (SNS) and NAM onshore and offshore assets.

To support the contract, Wood said it would establish a new, regional base in the Great Yarmouth area.

Wood said that the contract would be delivered by around 120 Wood employees across the offshore and onshore assets including the Clipper and Leman offshore assets, Bacton Gas Terminal, Kroonborg, and Kasteelborg vessels, and the Seafox4 barge campaign.