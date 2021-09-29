MatthewsDaniel Opens Aberdeen Office

MatthewsDaniel, a services provider for the marine and energy industries and applicable insurers, announced it has opened a new office in Aberdeen to enhance its offering to North Sea clients.

David Cox, MatthewsDaniel CEO, said, “Aberdeen and the North Sea have a rich oil and gas history, and we are excited to play a part in the next chapter of that story as organizations look towards field and asset decommissioning, as well as renewable energy.

“The focus of this new office will be on the execution of our North Sea and European marine warranty surveying (MWS) and risk assessment operations, with the region possessing the expertise required to deliver rapid solutions to our clients in this key offshore energy hub.

“These are exciting times for the North Sea, and opening this office is an investment in the industry and the skills that the workforce here have. I have no doubt our new office in Aberdeen will enhance our already strong relationships with our existing clients, as well as future ones.”

Operating since 1962, MatthewsDaniel’s experts are world-renowned in conducting specialist technical reviews both onshore and offshore for critical project phases and activities, employing a well-researched and quality-assured approach to identify and advise on measures to mitigate and minimize risk. The company was acquired by testing, inspection and certification company Bureau Veritas in 2014.

The new office is based in Tullos where MatthewsDaniel staff will work alongside colleagues from Bureau Veritas and Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine and Offshore, giving them access to a greater depth of resources, including engineering and maritime assurance expertise.