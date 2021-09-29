PGS Wraps 2021 Seismic Acquisition Campaign Offshore Canada

Norwegian seismic data acquisition company PGS has said that it has on behalf of the PGS-TGS joint venture acquired over 10 000 sq. km of 3D GeoStreamer data offshore Newfoundland and Labrador between May and September this year.

The data from this year’s program expands the footprint of the PGS-TGS joint venture offshore Newfoundland and Labrador to approximately 80 000 sq. km.

The focus of our 2021 acquisition was on the Cape Anguille survey in the Orphan Basin, with the strategic additional acquisition on Lewis Hills and Jeanne d’Arc.

Marine seismic acquisition on these project areas was carried out by the Ramform Atlas and Ramform Titan vessels.

Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS said: "We are very pleased the PGS-TGS joint venture has completed the 11th consecutive acquisition season offshore Canada. Two Ramform Titan-class vessels were active for the full season, with tailored GeoStreamer towing configurations. The new datasets expand our 3D MultiClient coverage for this region to 80 000 square kilometers and will help our clients to further de-risk prospects and plays offshore Canada."

"We’re pleased to have completed another successful acquisition season offshore East Coast Canada – further strengthening our energy data library and position in the region. The data acquired will contribute to our client’s efforts to de-risk their investments in future bid rounds,” says Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS.

PGS said that Fast-track results will be delivered in December 2021 and final imaging products will be ready in Q1 2022.

Credit: PGS