Offshore Shipowner Awind Changes Name

September 28, 2021

Credit: Awind
Credit: Awind

Norway-based offshore shipowner Awind AS, a subsidiary of Integrated Wind Solutions AS, has changed its name to IWS Fleet. 

"The name change reflects the ambitions of Integrated Wind Solutions to become a leading provider of integrated services and solutions to the offshore wind industry," the company said.

Awind, now IWS Fleet AS, has two “walk-to-work” Commissioning, Service and Operations vessels (CSOVs) under construction with scheduled delivery in Q1 and Q2 2023.

In April 2021, the company signed its first contract for deployment of one of its Walk-to-Work CSOVs at the giant Dogger Bank offshore wind farm in the UK.

The contract will start in the second quarter of 2023, and the vessel will support the commissioning of the 13MW GE Renewable Energy Haliade-X wind turbines on the first two phases of the wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B, owned by SSE, Equinor, and Eni.


