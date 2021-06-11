Kongsberg Maritime to Design, Equip Awind's New Offshore Wind Vessels

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured contracts with China Merchant Heavy Industries (CMHI) to design and equip two construction service operation vessels (CSOV) for Awind AS.

Awind AS is a Norway-based offshore ship owner and a subsidiary of Integrated Wind Solutions AS. The combined contract value for Kongsberg Maritime is approximately NOK 250 million ($30,2 million).



Destined for the offshore wind market, the new CSOVs will be built to Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 DE design by CMHI. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2023.

Kongsberg Maritime integrated equipment solution includes permanent magnet Azimuth thrusters, generators, electrical systems, a fully integrated bridge with navigation, DP and automation, deck machinery equipment and control systems.



This extensive portfolio will contribute to activity across the entire company and the subcontractor supply chain network, Kongsberg Maritime said.

The UT 5519 DE has a novel hull form and propulsion set-up, incorporating results from research and development projects as well as operational experience from KM’s wind farm service vessel designs, the company said.

"Propulsion is provided by four KM type US 255 L azimuthing thrusters, two forward and two aft. The thrusters are powered using highly efficient permanent magnet electric motors, mounted vertically. This set-up provides excellent maneuverability and station keeping capability and efficiency, important for a vessel that visits a large number of wind turbines each day, with operations comprising close-quarters maneuvering, station keeping and short transits," Kongsberg Maritime explained. Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

According to Kongsberg Maritime, the hybrid power system features energy storage systems and a DC main switchboard configured to provide spinning reserve, as well as actively delivering efficiencies during vessel operation through peak shaving, power boost and the possibility of short-term battery operation. This minimizes the number of generators running and optimizes fuel efficiency. The generator sets are variable RPM, allowing optimum specific fuel consumption even at low loads.

"The vessel is also designed to minimize environmental impact in other ways, including underwater noise covered by the DNV Silent(E) class notation, further representing how KM’s next-generation CSOV/SOV designs are prepared for the shift towards zero-emission operation," KM added.

Kongsberg Maritime further said that the layout of the vessel provides good separation between work and living areas, allowing 24-hour operation and maintaining a high level of living comfort, with accommodation for up to 120 persons.



