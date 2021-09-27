Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Mott MacDonald Nets Offshore Wind Deal in Taiwan

September 27, 2021

Illustration/Credit: ryanking999
Illustration/Credit: ryanking999

Mott MacDonald has been appointed by Hai Long offshore wind farm project as one of its owner’s engineers.

The Hai Long project, currently in the development phase, is a 1GW wind farm located 50-70 km from the shore. Hai Long has three separate grid allocations, where phase 2a has 300MW, 2b has 232MW, and 3 has 512MW. Mott MacDonald’s role extends to all phases. The offshore wind farm is expected to power 1.55 million houses in Taiwan.

As owner’s engineer, Mott MacDonald will be supporting various workstreams through financial close and construction including energy yield assessment, geotechnical investigations and interpretation, port planning and upgrades, and grid connection works among others. The technical support will include invitation to tender processes, conceptual design, design review and site-based activities. 

One key element of the engagement will be supporting the project to fulfil the Taiwanese government’s localization plan, which requires a certain amount of equipment and materials to be sourced from Taiwanese suppliers.

Robin Ingram, Mott MacDonald’s project manager said, “this appointment marks another significant milestone in Mott MacDonald’s offshore wind growth, taking our offshore wind track record in East Asia to over 11GW. We are pleased to be playing a role in the energy transition and are delighted to be able to combine our extensive global experience with our pool of local talents to provide efficient and effective support to the Hai Long project team.”

The project construction is due to be completed by 2026.
 

Offshore Wind Energy Renewable Energy Engineering Activity Asia

