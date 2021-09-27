Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro Wraps Large Site Survey Work at TotalEnergies' Offshore Block in Suriname

September 27, 2021

Credit: Fugro
Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore survey services firm Fugro said Monday it had completed fieldwork on a site investigation program at TotalEnergies' Block 58 offshore Suriname.

The project sits approximately 150 km offshore in water depths ranging from 60 m to 2100 m and involves the acquisition and analysis of geophysical data and geotechnical soil samples. Fugro will use this information to characterize site conditions and identify potential geohazards, helping the client to derisk potential development activities.

TotalEnergies, with its partner Apache, has made several oil discoveries in the block in the past year, and is looking to develop them. TotalEnergies has recently started talks with Malaysia's Yinson over Front-End Engineering Design (“pre-FEED”) for an FPSO to be installed at Block 58.Suriname.

Fugro scope

Fugro said that the nearly 7-month-long field program was accomplished from the Fugro Brasilis vessel using an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for most of the geophysical data collection and piston and box corers for the seabed soil sampling. 

"This approach was informed by 20 years of experience in the region, including the collection of nearly 15,000 line kilometers of geophysical data and dozens of soil core samples in the Guyana-Suriname basin. To streamline project delivery and reduce the carbon footprint, Fugro performed initial data processing and laboratory testing onboard the vessel," Fugro said.

“This work represents one of Fugro’s largest site characterization programs in the region over the past several years,” said Brian Hottman, Fugro's director for the Caribbean and Pacific South America.

