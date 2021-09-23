TotalEnergies, GIG, Qair to Bid for French Floating Wind Farm

A consortium formed by TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group (GIG), and Qair has been pre-selected by the French authorities to take part in an upcoming tender for the development of a floating wind farm of up to 270 MW in Southern Brittany.

Through the tender, the consortium will bid to develop a project that will produce enough green energy to power the equivalent of 250,000 homes

across France, the companies said.

"The consortium believes the Southern Brittany tender round is a key step in the deployment of this new technology and will help foster the development of a cutting-edge industry in France," the partners said.

"The consortium intends to leverage the member’s unique mix of local knowledge, financial expertise, technical proficiency, their experience in renewable energy, as well as their ambitions for the growth of the floating offshore wind sector," the consortium said.

"We are delighted to join forces with our partners Qair and GIG once again, to contribute to the French energy transition and the development of the Brittany region. Thanks to our expertise in offshore projects and the development of renewable projects, we have the resources to meet the technical and financial challenges of the project," said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice President Renewables at TotalEnergies

“The deployment of floating offshore wind at scale is critical to realizing the full potential of France, and the world’s, wind resource. With its deep waters and industrial heritage, Brittany is fantastically placed to unlock this new sector, creating significant job and investment opportunities.” said Edward Northam, Head of GIG Europe

“We are pleased to bring together our complementary expertise in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy projects to contribute to the growth of the French floating offshore wind industry, built around an industrial project anchored in Brittany.”

said Louis Blanchard, President of Qair.