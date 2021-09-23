Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway's August Oil Output Beats Forecast, Gas Lags

September 23, 2021

An offshore platform in Norway - Credit: Arild/AdobeStock
An offshore platform in Norway - Credit: Arild/AdobeStock

Norway's oil production beat official expectations in August, while its natural gas output lagged, preliminary data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) showed on Thursday.

Crude oil output rose to 1.81 million barrels per day (bpd) in August from 1.75 million bpd in July, above official forecast of 1.76 million, the NPD said.

Natural gas production in August fell to 9.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) from 9.7 bcm a month ago, while the NPD expected it to be at 9.7 bcm. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Energy Production Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

A Jack-Up Rig next to Q10A platform in the Dutch North Sea - (File Photo: Tulip Oil)

Gas Production Resumes from Kistos' Offshore Gas Field as...
Cygnus - File Photo: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy Seeks Permission to Boost Cygnus Field...

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Offshore Seismic Vessel Utilization Hits Pre-pandemic Levels, Rystad Says

Offshore Seismic Vessel Utilization Hits Pre-pandemic Levels, Rystad Says

UK: Electrification of Oil Platforms Could Drive Construction of 4GW of New Offshore Wind Capacity

UK: Electrification of Oil Platforms Could Drive Construction of 4GW of New Offshore Wind Capacity

RWE to Build Offshore Wind Hub in Grimsby

RWE to Build Offshore Wind Hub in Grimsby

Ørsted Taps SES for Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm Aviation Services

Ørsted Taps SES for Hornsea One Offshore Wind Farm Aviation Services

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine