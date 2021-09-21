Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TMC to Deliver Compressors for Woodside's Sangomar FPSO

September 21, 2021

Sangomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside
Sangomar FPSO Illustration - Credit: Woodside

Oslo-based offshore compressor firm TMC Compressors has won a contract to supply the marine compressed air system for Woodside's Sangomar FPSO, to be deployed offshore Senegal.

TMC will deliver a large marine compressed air system to the FPSO which is currently undergoing conversion from a very large crude carrier (VLCC) to a floating, production, storage, and offloading vessel (FPSO) at COSCO shipyard in Dalian, China.

“The Sangomar field is expected to be Senegal's first offshore oil development. I believe any supplier would be proud to be involved with such an important project for a developing nation,” says Hans Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.

TMC’s marine compressed air system for the FPSO will consist of large-capacity service and instrument air compressors with associated air dryers and filters. TMC has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The marine compressed air system will be manufactured in Europe and delivered to COSCO’s shipyard in Dalian, China.

Once completed, the FPSO, named FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor after Senegal’s first president from 1960 to 1980, will be deployed at the Sangomar (formerly SNE) field located approximately 100 km south of Dakar, Senegal. Japan's MODEC is responsible for supplying the FPSO, while Woodside is the operator of the Sangomar field development.

“When vessels operate far from shore, operators want the most reliable equipment. Our marine compressed air system is designed specifically for offshore and marine use and to allow the crew to conduct equipment maintenance themselves. This is a key reason why our system is favored by the majority of the leading international FPSO operators,” adds Hans Petter Tanum.

Scheduled for delivery in early 2023, the FPSO will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 meters. It will be capable of processing 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

 

FPSO Energy Production Floating Production Africa Australia Activity

Related Offshore News

Copyright Jiri Buller/Shell

Shell Exits Permian with $9.5B Sale to ConocoPhillips. Its...
Credit: Karoon Energy

Karoon Eyes Growth in Brazil with Own Oil Fields,...


Trending Offshore News

BP CEO Bernard Looney - File Photo: BP

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables
Energy
Seismic streamers - Credit: DedMityay

Seismic Firm Starts Review of Strategic Options, Including...
Geoscience

Insight

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

BP Gambles Big on Fast Transition from Oil to Renewables

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Windcat Workboats Names Head of CSOV Business

Windcat Workboats Names Head of CSOV Business

UK-based Oilfield Services Firm isol8 Attracts Funding for Its Promising P&A Tech

UK-based Oilfield Services Firm isol8 Attracts Funding for Its Promising P&A Tech

Sapura Energy CFO to Step Down

Sapura Energy CFO to Step Down

Neptune Energy Seeks Permission to Boost Cygnus Field Output Amid Soaring Gas Prices

Neptune Energy Seeks Permission to Boost Cygnus Field Output Amid Soaring Gas Prices

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine