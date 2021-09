Marine seismic data acquisition firm Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract in South East Asia.

The company said the deal, with an unnamed client, was for a 3D survey project.

The project, starting in early October 2021, will be conducted by the 107 meters long SW Duchess vessel. The project will take around one month to complete.

According to AIS data from MarineTraffic.com, the SW Duchess (ex-Polar Duchess) is currently at anchor in Malaysia's Tanjung Langsat Port.