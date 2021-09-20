Safety Milestone for Japan Drilling Company's Jack-up Rig

Offshore drilling firm Japan Drilling Company said last week that its jack-up drilling rig Hakuryu-11 had reached a safety milestone.

Namely, the rig has managed to achieve a three-year milestone of No Recordable Incident Record - for the September 14, 2018 - September 13, 2021, period.

On July 4, 2021, the Hakuryu-11 started the drilling operation based on the contract with Mitsui Oil Exploration Co., Ltd, offshore Hokkaido, Japan.

Under the contract, announced in September 202, the rig was to drill one firm well, over an 80-day period.

The KFELS Super B Class-type was built by Keppel Shipyard in 2013.





