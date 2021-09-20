BP Charters Prosafe Flotel for UK North Sea Work

Oil and gas company BP has chartered Prosafe's offshore accommodation rig Safe Zephyrus for work in the UK North Sea.

The Safe Zephyrus, with beds for 450 persons, in single man cabins, will provide gangway-connected operations to support Neptune Energy-operated Seagull project at BP's ETAP central processing facility in the UK North Sea.

The firm duration of the Safe Zephyrus contract, starting Q1 2022, is 10 months with up to four months of options. The value of the contract firm duration is $35.5 million, and the firm duration including options value is $49.3 million.

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature (HPHT) development located in the Central North Sea on UK licence P1622 Block 22/29C, 17km south of the BP Operated ETAP Central Processing Facility (CPF). Proved plus probable gross reserves are estimated at 50 million boe. The offshore field will be developed as a tie-back to BP's ETAP platform.

Neptune, bought its 35% interest in Seagull from Apache North Sea Limited in 2018, and is the operator of Seagull. Its partners in the North Sea project are BP with 50 percent and JAPEX with 15 percent.



The final investment decision for Seagull was made in March 2019, when it was said that the first oil could be expected at the end of 2021.