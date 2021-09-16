Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Harvey Gulf Adds Second Tri-fueled Vessel with Real Time Emissions Monitoring

September 16, 2021

(Photo: Harvey Gulf)
(Photo: Harvey Gulf)

U.S.-based offshore vessels owner Harvey Gulf International Marine on Thursday announced that it has taken delivery of its second tri-fueled platform supply vessel. 

The 310-foot Harvey Power is equipped to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric battery power, and ultra low sulphur diesel, but will be primarily operated utilizing only LNG and battery power.

Harvey Gulf said it has three additional PSVs being retrofitted with batteries to make them tri-fueled, yielding a fleet of five tri-fueled vessels. Conversion for the final three vessels is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022.

The Harvey Power is also being outfitted with an emissions monitoring system that will allow the company to track the vessel's emissions in real time. The system will provide data showing reductions in emissions from utilization of LNG as single fuel source, as well as combined fuel sources using LNG and battery power and diesel and battery power. Harvey Gulf will be able to compare that data from emissions using diesel as single source and concretely show its customers and investors the emissions savings that these vessels provide over all other vessels operating in America and the corresponding reduction of their respective carbon footprints. The company said it plans to install the monitoring systems on all five of its tri-fueled vessels.

