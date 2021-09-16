Equinor Taps DeepOcean for Emergency Subsea Cable Repair Services

Subsea services firm DeepOcean has entered into a frame agreement contract with the Norwegian energy giant Equinor for the provision of contingency equipment and services for handling of high voltage subsea cables. The contract is for three years with options to extend up to four additional years.

The contract covers the provision of handling equipment and personnel for subsea high voltage cable contingency operations, such as subsea cutting, retrieval, on deck cable handling for cable repair, and deployment /laying of subsea high voltage cable.

Also, DeepOcean will provide a core organization to manage the contract and ensure the readiness of the handling equipment. The equipment will be stored in DeepOcean’s subsea base facilities at Killingøy so the company will be able to provide swift mobilization in a contingency situation.

The initial area of operations will focus on Northern Europe. There will also be an option to extend operations worldwide dependent on Equinor’s requirements for emergency cable repair preparedness across the globe.

Equinor will manage and operate the contract on behalf of the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) pool members who also may call upon services provided by the frame agreement. Various studies may also be provided under the contract.

DeepOcean’s commercial director for subsea services, Rolf Ivar Sørdal said: "The renewables segment and associated electrification of offshore installations is a key focus area for Equinor and many other energy companies.

"DeepOcean has a clear ambition and strategy to support our clients in their quest for greener energy. We are pleased that Equinor trusts DeepOcean with this award, requiring an agile, flexible and quality-minded organization. We look forward to starting a ’new chapter’ in our relationship with Equinor and we will do our utmost to ensure this relationship is a success."