Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Rosneft Could Export Gas via Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

September 15, 2021

Credit: Nord Stream 2
Credit: Nord Stream 2

Russia's Energy Ministry is due to prepare a report in the coming days about the possibility of Rosneft exporting natural gas to Europe via the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Interfax cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday.

Currently, Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has exclusive rights for Russian pipeline gas exports.

Novak said this month that Rosneft had asked the government for permission to export natural gas and the government was reviewing the request.

The Energy Ministry and Rosneft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Oil-focused Rosneft and its shareholder, BP, have long sought to export natural gas to Europe as exports are more lucrative than domestic sales.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin is a powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia announced last week that it had completed construction of the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 to Germany, doubling its gas exporting capacity via the Baltic Sea.

Germany's energy regulator said on Monday it had four months to complete operating certification for the new pipeline. 

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

  • Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Completed, Gazprom Says
Energy Industry News Europe Activity Pipelines Offshore

Related Offshore News

Credit: donvictori0

Norway's Offshore Licensing Round Attracts Bids from 31...
Credit: Odfjell OceanWind

How an Offshore Drilling Contractor Ended Up in the...


Trending Offshore News

Dev Sanyal - Credit: BP

BP's Renewables Boss Sanyal Quits
People
(Image: NOAA)

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3 Bln Loan, Allowing Construction to Start

Vineyard Wind Secures $2.3 Bln Loan, Allowing Construction to Start

Energean Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services in Israel

Energean Hires Halliburton for Offshore Drilling Services in Israel

SEA-KIT's USV to be Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell

SEA-KIT's USV to be Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell

ORE Catapult Secures Funding for Five Projects to Drive Forward Maritime Decarbonisation

ORE Catapult Secures Funding for Five Projects to Drive Forward Maritime Decarbonisation

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine