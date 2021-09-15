Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CGG Extends Seismic Vessel Deal with Shearwater in Brazil

September 15, 2021

Shearwater GeoServices has won a six-month contract extension with seismic data firm CGG on its Nebula survey offshore Brazil and is nearing completion of work for CGG on its North Viking Graben survey.

Shearwater has previously conducted work for the extensive Nebula survey in the Campos and Santos basins and the announced extension will run to the end of 2021.

“We are pleased with this extension in this very promising exploration area, adding more work to Oceanic Sirius and to our overall backlog”, said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater.

In the North Sea, Shearwater's Amazon Conqueror vessel has recently completed its work for CGG on the North Viking Graben survey, where the SW Amundsen vessel continues. 

Shearwater has utilized two vessels equipped with multi-component streamers, Amazon Conqueror and SW Amundsen, for a total of seven vessel months, following a two-month addition to the original scope.

