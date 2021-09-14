Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Japan to Open Bidding for Akita Area Offshore Wind Farm

September 14, 2021

Illustration - Credit: Stossi/AdobeStock
Illustration - Credit: Stossi/AdobeStock

Japan's industry ministry will open bidding for an area off Akita, northern Japan, for the development of an offshore wind farm while designating four "promising areas" and identifying 10 as potentially suitable for development, it said in a statement.

Japan's offshore wind power market is expected to grow after the government introduced a law in 2019 to develop wind farms and set a goal last year of installing up to 10 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030, and 30-45 GW by 2040.

The ministry plan was to identify and auction off areas capable of generating 1 GW of offshore wind power a year but only the 360 megawatts (MW) Happo-Noshiro, off Akita, was selected for auction this time.

"It has taken more time to consult local communities as many stakeholders are involved and as physical meetings have been postponed due to the coronavirus," a ministry official said on Tuesday.

The public auction for the Happo-Noshiro project could start in about four months, said the official.

The new promising areas include three in the Sea of Japan - one each off Akita, Yamagata, and Niigata in northern Japan and one in the Pacific Ocean, off Chiba, near Tokyo.

For those areas, the preparation process, which includes wind and geological surveys and the formation of councils to consult communities, will start immediately while the process for three areas identified earlier as promising will continue.

The ministry chose a consortium led by Toda Corporation in June for the 16.8 MW Goto floating offshore wind farm in Nagasaki, southern Japan, in the first auction under the new law.

From a first round of the process to select operators, areas with the capacity to generate about 1.5 GW were designated as enhanced areas and went forward to a bidding process, according to the ministry official.

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Robert Birsel)

Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Energy Industry News Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Credit: Odfjell OceanWind

How an Offshore Drilling Contractor Ended Up in the...
Credit: BP

Ex-RWE Renewables CEO Joins BP


Trending Offshore News

Dev Sanyal - Credit: BP

BP's Renewables Boss Sanyal Quits
People
(Image: NOAA)

Another Storm Barrels Toward US Gulf Coast
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

BOEM Taps Doug Boren to Lead Pacific Office

BOEM Taps Doug Boren to Lead Pacific Office

Norway Coalition Talks Start, with Climate and Oil in Focus

Norway Coalition Talks Start, with Climate and Oil in Focus

Chevron to Triple Low-carbon Investments

Chevron to Triple Low-carbon Investments

InfraStrata Proposes Name Change to Harland & Wolff

InfraStrata Proposes Name Change to Harland & Wolff

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine