AGR Names Well Engineering Manager

September 13, 2021

Energy industry services firm AGR has appointed Matt Street to the position of Well Engineering Manager, to be based at the company’s Aberdeen office in the UK. 

"A senior energy industry professional who has worked on numerous well projects, Mr. Street brings with him over 20 years of experience in global offshore operations and a background spanning rig contractors, Well Management contractors, and operators," AGR said.

According to the company, Street has previously worked with AGR as an independent consultant managing a number of major Well Management contracts successfully delivered by the organization. 

These included several deepwater E&A drilling campaigns in West Africa and the West of Shetland, frontier exploration drilling in the Caribbean Sea, and various decommissioning projects both in the UK North Sea and further afield.

"The focus of the Well Engineering Manager role will be to ensure that currency of the AGR technical standards, and work towards securing the policies and procedures are in line with industry’s best practice, guidance and statutory legislation.  Mr. Street will bring leadership to all aspects of the Delivery Process to ensure the highest required standards are met in order to assist the company’s clients in achieving top quartile performance not only technically but also in both safety and environmental targets," AGR said.

AGR has been based in Aberdeen since 1997 when its predecessor, Peak Group, was established.

Recent work coming out of the firm’s Aberdeen office includes decommissioning of 24 wells on the Kinsale field offshore Ireland.

