Offshore CCS Project Planned in The Netherlands

TotalEnergies, Shell Netherlands, Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN), and Gasunie have partnered up in a project called Aramis that aims to enable large-scale CO2 reduction for industrial clusters in the Netherlands.

The Aramis project aims to contribute to the reduction of emissions by providing CO₂ transport to unlock storage capacity for industries such as steel, chemicals, cement, refineries, and waste incinerators. It will offer a decarbonization solution for the industrial sectors by transporting CO₂ to depleted offshore gas fields under the Dutch North Sea.

The partners said the project would be based on an ‘open access’ philosophy to give industrial customers and offshore storage providers the possibility to connect to the infrastructure at a later stage.

The facilities will include, amongst others, an onshore CO₂ collection hub that is located at the Maasvlakte in the Port of Rotterdam. The CO₂ from potential customers can be transported to the hub via ships (coaster ships and river barges) as well as through onshore pipelines, the partners said.

The onshore CO₂ collection hub will consist of a compressor station and a shipping terminal with temporary storage facilities for the liquid CO₂ arriving by ship. An offshore pipeline will transport the CO₂ from the collection hub to the offshore platforms, where the CO₂ will be injected into depleted offshore gas fields 3-4 km below the seabed.

Aramis partners are looking to take the final investment decision by 2023 with an operational start-up in 2026.