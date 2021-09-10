Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ION Geophysical Set to Start Third Phase of UK North Sea Survey Campaign

September 10, 2021

Credit: ION Geophysical
Marine seismic data firm ION Geophysical has announced the third phase of its Mid North Sea High 3D seismic data acquisition multi-client program.

"The Mid North Sea High program covers one of the few remaining underexplored areas offshore the UK, where relatively low development costs close to shore make it attractive for future investment," ION said.

According to ION, located near the initial phase site, the new survey location fills a gap in existing subsurface coverage.

Data collection of the ~700 sq km industry-supported survey is expected to occur from mid-September until late October, ION added.

ION, which describes itself as an "asset light" technology company, does not have it's own seismic vessels. For the second phase of the UK Mid North Sea High 3D seismic survey, ION collaborated with Sherwater GeoServices, using Shearwater's Oceanic Vega vessel. 

It did not say what vessel would be used for the third phase.

Commenting on the third phase, Joe Gagliardi, Senior Vice President of ION’s Ventures group said:"Client prefunding demonstrates continued support and interest in this geologically complex, commercially appealing play."

“ION is strategically investing where we believe capital will continue flowing throughout the energy transition. We expect data purchases will largely be aligned with lower risk, higher return strategies focused on stable regulatory environments, proven basins, and infrastructure-led exploration that leverages existing nearby facilities. 

"Multiple exploration and appraisal wells are occurring within the next year to test new prospects and further define nearby discoveries. Based on the excellent phase one subsurface image quality, we expect to provide fresh insights in a new regional perspective for developing the entire Zechstein play.”

 

Geoscience Activity Seismic UKCS

