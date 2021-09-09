NPD Approves Equinor's North Sea Drilling Plan

Norwegian oil firm Equinor has been granted a for wells 35/10-7 S and A in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, which announced its approval Thursday, said that Equinor would use Seadrill's West Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the two offshore wells.

The drilling program relates to the drilling of a wildcat well and an appraisal well in production licence 630, where Equinor is the operator with an ownership interest of 50 percent. The other partner is Wellesley Petroleum.

The two wells will be drilled about 16 kilometers northwest of the Troll field and 12 kilometers west of the Fram field. These are the fourth and fifth exploration wells to be drilled in the licence.

The country's oil and gas safety watchdog PSA Norway granted its consent for the 35/10-7 S drilling back in August. The PSA Norway said the well would target the Toppand prospect, and that the drilling would take a minimum of 30 days.



