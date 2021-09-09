Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NPD Approves Equinor's North Sea Drilling Plan

September 9, 2021

The West Hercules drilling rig in the Barents Sea. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)
The West Hercules drilling rig in the Barents Sea. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

Norwegian oil firm Equinor has been granted a for wells 35/10-7 S and A in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, which announced its approval Thursday, said that Equinor would use Seadrill's West Hercules semi-submersible drilling rig to drill the two offshore wells.

The drilling program relates to the drilling of a wildcat well and an appraisal well in production licence 630, where Equinor is the operator with an ownership interest of 50 percent. The other partner is Wellesley Petroleum.

The two wells will be drilled about 16 kilometers northwest of the Troll field and 12 kilometers west of the Fram field. These are the fourth and fifth exploration wells to be drilled in the licence.

The country's oil and gas safety watchdog PSA Norway granted its consent for the 35/10-7 S drilling back in August. The PSA Norway said the well would target the Toppand prospect, and that the drilling would take a minimum of 30 days. 


Drilling Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - A Shell platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Shell / Copyright Mike Duhon Productions

Shell Weighs COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Firing Staff Who...
Hurricane Ida - Credit: Image credit: European Space Agency via NASA

Stronger Storms Test Aging U.S. Offshore Oil Platforms and...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Siemens Gamesa

World's First: Siemens Gamesa Makes Recyclable Offshore...
Technology
Credit:Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

Over 80% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Output Still Offline
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Atlantic Wind Transfers Taps CrewSmart for Fleet and Personnel Management

Atlantic Wind Transfers Taps CrewSmart for Fleet and Personnel Management

Ultimate Sea Trial: Volvo Penta, Danfoss Editron Power MHO's New CTVs

Ultimate Sea Trial: Volvo Penta, Danfoss Editron Power MHO's New CTVs

Ørsted, T&T in Offshore Wind Partnership in Vietnam

Ørsted, T&T in Offshore Wind Partnership in Vietnam

VIDEO: Guyana's Second FPSO Sets Sail from Singapore

VIDEO: Guyana's Second FPSO Sets Sail from Singapore

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine