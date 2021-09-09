ROVOP Names New President for Americas. Eyes Offshore Wind Opportunities

Remotely operated vehicles specialist ROVOP has appointed Daniel Wheeler as its new President for the Americas, to lead the company in Houston as it prepares for its next phase of growth in the region both in oil and gas and in the emerging offshore wind sector there.

"The growth comes on the back of a number of recent contract wins in the oil and gas sector, including ROVOP’s first contract with Sapura Energy to provide trenching and survey support off Mexico," ROVOP said.

Wheeler, a US Navy veteran, has worked in the ROV industry for more than 13 years across various roles including ROV Supervisor, Technical Manager and Vice President of Business Development. Most recently, he was Business Acquisitions Manager at Helix Remote Services.

"With several new contracts now in the pipeline, ROVOP has embarked on an active recruitment campaign to increase the 30-strong Houston-based headcount by at least fifty percent, to support future and existing clients, including its ongoing work for a major Tier 1 contractor on projects around the world," ROVOP said.

According to the company, ROVOP's focus in North America has mainly been on oil and gas, but the company is now targeting new opportunities in the emerging offshore renewables sector, particularly offshore wind.

Wheeler said: "With the new focus on green energy in the US, the offshore wind sector will present huge opportunities on both the east and west coasts. ROVOP’s proven capability has supported wind farm developments in the North Sea and across the globe, so we already have the skills and expertise that are transferrable to our renewables work in the US.”

Since opening its new 22,000 ft2 facility in Houston in 2015, ROVOP has said it has seen year on year growth with revenue rising to $10million and the company is predicting that will grow to $16million within the next three years.

“We have a very strong presence in the USA and South America, we’re working in the US Gulf and in Mexico and in Trinidad & Tobago and we’re about to step up activity in Brazil,” said Wheeler. “I want to build on the existing foundations which have already been established here. There is huge growth potential across the Americas and my focus will be on growing our business and taking it to the next level.

"We’re turning the corner from the downturn, the renewables industry is starting to take off in the US and with that, along with the oil & gas market we have here, I see a bright future ahead.”