AGR Joins 3-Year Research Aimed at CCS Cost Reduction

Engineering firm AGR said Thursday it was taking part in a three-year research initiative committed to developing new technologies and processes that aim to significantly reduce the cost of carbon capture related to transport and permanent storage.

According to AGR, the project is also committed to find solutions for increasing the storage capacity in the Norwegian North Sea and improve the infrastructure related to the process from actual capture to subsurface storage.

Backed by The Research Council of Norway, the project will be led by a consortium of energy companies that have formed The Linking Carbon Capture and Storage (LINCCS) research project.

In addition to AGR, other Aker-group companies, Aker Solutions, Cognite and Aize make up part of this consortium. As do Wartsila, OpenGoSim, The Sustainable Energy Catapult Centre, SINTEF, Wintershall Dea, Vår Energi, Lundin, Equinor and TotalEnergies.

The LINCCS project expects to have the next-generation of CCS solutions ready for demonstration by the end of 2024, with full-scale commercial projects expected to be finalized by 2027.

This project will examine existing components and processes currently used in CCS, before exploring ways to optimize these systems by implementing innovative, efficiency-enabling technologies and processes, AGR said.

As part of the LINCCS project, AGR’s teams will deliver support in a number of key areas, including geoscience, reservoir and drilling engineering, storage monitoring, facilities, and cost engineering.

Svein Sollund, Chief Executive Officer of AGR, said:"The journey towards net-zero is gathering pace and AGR is well-placed to play an important role in helping the industry achieve our mutual ambitious environmental aims. This research project speaks volumes of our commitment to tackling climate change.”

“By working side by side with a number of other leaders in this space, our combined knowledge, experience and resources may prove critically important in uncovering efficiencies and introducing technologies that help the energy industry make its transition to low carbon energy exploration and production.”