Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Helmerich & Payne to Invest $100M in ADNOC Drilling IPO

September 8, 2021

U.S. contract oil and gas driller Helmerich & Payne (H&P) will invest $100 million in the initial public offering (IPO) of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's drilling unit, the companies said in a joint statement.

The cornerstone investment by H&P will be at the IPO price and is subject to a three-year lock-up, ADNOC and H&P said in the statement.

The deal is part of a strategic alliance, the companies said, that will also see ADNOC Drilling acquire eight land rigs from H&P for $86.5 million.

ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3% of global oil demand, earlier this week announced its intention to offer a 7.5% minority stake in ADNOC Drilling through an IPO and subsequent listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Investment bank Moelis & Co acted as exclusive financial advisor to ADNOC, while Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to H&P.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Related:

Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: NOAA

Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill Not from Our Assets, Talos Energy...

Asia Eyes Australia Blueprint as $100B Oil and Gas...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Vattenfall

Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Launched
Renewable Energy
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew aboard the Noble Globetrotter II. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Nine Injured on Noble Drillship During Ida
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Count on Clean Energy for Growth

Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Count on Clean Energy for Growth

Petrobras Looking to Sell Uruguá and Tambaú Fields in Brazil

Petrobras Looking to Sell Uruguá and Tambaú Fields in Brazil

Oxy Says Seven of Its Ten Offshore Oil Platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Still Offline

Oxy Says Seven of Its Ten Offshore Oil Platforms in U.S. Gulf of Mexico Still Offline

U.S. Oil Losses from Hurricane Ida Among Worst Since 2005

U.S. Oil Losses from Hurricane Ida Among Worst Since 2005

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine