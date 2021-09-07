Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prysmian, Asso.subsea to Deliver Export Cable for French Floating Wind Farm

September 7, 2021

Illustration - Credit: MHI Vestas
Illustration - Credit: MHI Vestas

Italy-based subsea cable maker Prysmian Group together with subsea installation firm Asso.subsea, has signed a contract with RTE, Réseau de Transport d'Électricité, for the development of an export subsea power cable system for the Gruissan floating offshore wind farm located in Southern France.

Prysmian will be responsible for the design, supply, termination, testing, and commissioning of one 66 kV three-core export submarine cable with EPR insulation for a total of 25 km and attached another 66kV submarine dynamic cables with EPR insulation for about 1 km connecting the shore to a floating substation. Prysmian will also provide an additional 3 km of onshore 66 kV cables with XLPE insulation.

All subsea cables will be produced at Prysmian Group’s center in Nordenham (Germany), while the land cables will be manufactured at the Gron plant (France). The contract is worth $35,6 million.

"The notice to proceed is planned by the end of November. Commissioning is scheduled for July 2023," Prysmian said.

Asso.subsea, will provide the installation services for the project. The company will design and perform all marine works required for the project,
such as cable loading, route preparatory works, cable installation and protection, and HDD works at landfall.

Energy Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Credit: NOAA

Talos Energy Says Oil Leaking into in U.S. Gulf of Mexico...
Credit: Siemens Gamesa

World's First: Siemens Gamesa Makes Recyclable Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Vattenfall

Scandinavia's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Launched
Renewable Energy
A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew aboard the Noble Globetrotter II. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Nine Injured on Noble Drillship During Ida
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Ocean Sun, Partners Get Norwegian Gov't Green Funds

Ocean Sun, Partners Get Norwegian Gov't Green Funds

Ørsted, ATP Picks Leading Contractors for Danish Energy Island Bid

Ørsted, ATP Picks Leading Contractors for Danish Energy Island Bid

Imenco Launches Offshore Mooring Chain Corrosion Protection Tech

Imenco Launches Offshore Mooring Chain Corrosion Protection Tech

Mexico Could Use IMF Funds to Pay Pemex Debt

Mexico Could Use IMF Funds to Pay Pemex Debt

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine