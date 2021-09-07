Prysmian, Asso.subsea to Deliver Export Cable for French Floating Wind Farm

Italy-based subsea cable maker Prysmian Group together with subsea installation firm Asso.subsea, has signed a contract with RTE, Réseau de Transport d'Électricité, for the development of an export subsea power cable system for the Gruissan floating offshore wind farm located in Southern France.

Prysmian will be responsible for the design, supply, termination, testing, and commissioning of one 66 kV three-core export submarine cable with EPR insulation for a total of 25 km and attached another 66kV submarine dynamic cables with EPR insulation for about 1 km connecting the shore to a floating substation. Prysmian will also provide an additional 3 km of onshore 66 kV cables with XLPE insulation.

All subsea cables will be produced at Prysmian Group’s center in Nordenham (Germany), while the land cables will be manufactured at the Gron plant (France). The contract is worth $35,6 million.

"The notice to proceed is planned by the end of November. Commissioning is scheduled for July 2023," Prysmian said.

Asso.subsea, will provide the installation services for the project. The company will design and perform all marine works required for the project,

such as cable loading, route preparatory works, cable installation and protection, and HDD works at landfall.