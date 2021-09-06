Ørsted Taps Bladt, Steelwind for Offshore Wind Farm Foundations

Offshore wind giant Ørsted contracts with Bladt Industries and Steelwind Nordenham for the supply of monopile foundations for Ørsted's German offshore wind farms Gode Wind 3 (242 MW) and Borkum Riffgrund 3 (900 MW).

The two suppliers will be manufacturing a total of 107 monopile foundations for the German projects, including the foundation for the offshore substation for Gode Wind 3.

Steelwind Nordenham will be supplying 66 monopiles, while Bladt Industries will be supplying 41 monopiles. Also, Ørsted has secured call-off rights with Bladt and Steelwind for further volume for other projects, if needed.

Subject to Ørsted's final investment decisions, Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 are expected to become fully operational by 2024 and 2025, respectively. Both projects will be powered by Siemens Gamesa's 11 MW offshore wind turbines.

"To carry the increasingly larger offshore wind turbines, monopile foundations have grown significantly in size over the past decade. The monopiles for future offshore wind farms, including Borkum Riffgrund 3 and Gode Wind 3, will be up to 100 meters long, have a diameter of almost 10 meters, and weigh 1,200 tonnes or more," Ørsted said.

Richard Hunter, Chief Operating Officer at Ørsted, says: "Our global pipeline of offshore wind projects allows us to sign strategic volume contracts with the supply chain to ensure that key components are available to us when we need them. At the same time, by placing large volume orders, we can give suppliers the visibility they need to invest in their manufacturing facilities and build long-term capacity, which will benefit the whole industry and thereby benefit the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy."