Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Exits Lapa Offshore Oil Field

September 2, 2021

FPSO Cidade de Caraguatatuba MV27 - Credit: MODEC
FPSO Cidade de Caraguatatuba MV27 - Credit: MODEC

Brazilian oil company Petrobras has sold its remaining stake in the Lapa offshore oil field in Brazil's Santos Basin to the French oil firm TotalEnergies.

The Brazilian national oil company said Wednesday said that the deal was concluded with the payment of $49.4 million to Petrobras.

The Lapa field, located in the Santos Basin pre-salt, started producing oil in 2016, via the MODEC-supplied FPSO Cidade de Caraguatatuba MV27.

Moored about 300 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro in water depths of 2,126 meters, the FPSO is capable of processing 100,000 barrels of oil and 177 MM standard cubic feet of gas per day and has a storage capacity of 1,600,000 barrels of crude oil.

Petrobras said that the offshore oil field's average production in the first half of 2021 was 50.7 thousand boe/day, of which 5.07 thousand boe/day was Petrobras' share.

With the closing of the transaction, Petrobras will exit the Lapa field, while TotalEnergies, which is already the field operator, will hold 45%.  The other partners in the field are Shell Brasil Petróleo (30%) and Repsol Sinopec Brasil (25%).
 

Energy Industry News Activity Production South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: TAQA

TAQA Looking to Sell Oil & Gas Business
© Evtim Petrov / MarineTraffic.com

Noble Drillship Damaged by Hurricane Ida


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Noreco

PHOTO: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs First Tyra Topsides
Offshore
Credit: ADNOC

In a First, ADNOC Awards Offshore Block 5 Rights to Four...
Energy

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Petrobras Exits Lapa Offshore Oil Field

Petrobras Exits Lapa Offshore Oil Field

Bourbon to Support Shell's Exploration Campaigns in Namibia and Sao Tomé

Bourbon to Support Shell's Exploration Campaigns in Namibia and Sao Tomé

Solstad Offshore Bags Two-year Contract for Normand Tonjer CSV

Solstad Offshore Bags Two-year Contract for Normand Tonjer CSV

Ithaca Energy's North Sea Oil Find 'a Ray of Light' for UK Offshore Exploration

Ithaca Energy's North Sea Oil Find 'a Ray of Light' for UK Offshore Exploration

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine