Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF's Skandi Achiever DSV to Stay with Petrobras Until 4Q 2022

September 2, 2021

Skandi Achiever - Image: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com
Skandi Achiever - Image: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea has won more work in Brazil with Petrobras.

After a recent three-year contract secured for a pipelay support vessel duo co-owned with TechnipFMC, DOF Subsea said Thursday it had secured a contract extension with Petrobras for the diving support vessel Skandi Achiever.

The extension will see the Skandi Achiever stay with Petrobras until the fourth quarter of 2022, providing ROV and diving services until the fourth quarter of 2022. DOF did not share the financial details.

Built in 2007, the Skandi Achiever is 105.9 meters long and can accommodate 100 persons, and features an 18 men saturated diving system.

The vessel has a 4.2 x 4.2-meter moonpool, and an ROV hangar of 137 square meters.

Offshore Energy Vessels Subsea Industry News Activity South America ROV

Related Offshore News

© Evtim Petrov / MarineTraffic.com

Noble Drillship Damaged by Hurricane Ida
Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Eni Makes Major Oil Find at Its First Ever Well Drilled...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Noreco

PHOTO: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs First Tyra Topsides
Offshore
Credit: ADNOC

In a First, ADNOC Awards Offshore Block 5 Rights to Four...
Energy

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Petrobras Exits Lapa Offshore Oil Field

Petrobras Exits Lapa Offshore Oil Field

Bourbon to Support Shell's Exploration Campaigns in Namibia and Sao Tomé

Bourbon to Support Shell's Exploration Campaigns in Namibia and Sao Tomé

Solstad Offshore Bags Two-year Contract for Normand Tonjer CSV

Solstad Offshore Bags Two-year Contract for Normand Tonjer CSV

Ithaca Energy's North Sea Oil Find 'a Ray of Light' for UK Offshore Exploration

Ithaca Energy's North Sea Oil Find 'a Ray of Light' for UK Offshore Exploration

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine