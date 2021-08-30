Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Launches China's First Offshore Carbon Capture & Storage Project

August 30, 2021

Credit: pvl/AdobeStock
Credit: pvl/AdobeStock

China's top offshore oil and gas producer, CNOOC, has launched the country's first offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in South China Sea, which is expected to store more than 1.46 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

As one of the auxiliary facilities at Enping 15-1 oilfield in the Pearl River Mouth Basin of the South China Sea, about 190 km southeast of Hong Kong, the CCS project is designed to reinject as much as 300,000 tonnes of CO2 per year into seabed reservoirs.

"The greenhouse gases associated with Enping 15-1 oilfield development will be sealed in a saltwater layer at a depth of 80 meters," said state television CCTV, citing Zhang Wei, chief engineer at CNOOC's Shenzhen firm.

CNOOC Ltd, a listed arm of CNOOC, announced last week that it would channel up to 10% of annual spending to green energy by 2025 as the firm seeks to reduce its carbon footprint.

Other major Chinese oil firms have also been exploring carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) at their oilfields onshore. Sinopec is planning a project in east China which is estimated to inject 10.68 million tonnes of the climate warming gas into an oilfield over the next 15 years.

China, the world's biggest CO2 emitter, vowed to reach carbon neutrality by around 2060. To achieve that, as much as 1.82 billion tonnes of CO2 needs to be cut via CCUS each year by that time, according to a study conducted by a research institute affiliated to China's environment ministry in July.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Energy Industry News Activity Asia Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

Teekay Petrojarl I has served as an early production system at the Atlanta Field / Credit: Teekay (File Photo)

Brazil's Enauta in Exclusive Talks with Yinson for "New"...
Northern Endeavour - Credit: Australian Government

Woodside, Oil Majors, Work to Overturn $723M Timor Sea...


Trending Offshore News

Appomattox platform - Copyright Allison Smith/Shell

Shell Shuts Production at Four Gulf of Mexico Platforms as...
Energy
Credit: South Fork Wind

First US-built Offshore Wind Substation to be Constructed...
Offshore

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

Third Time's a Charm? ExxonMobil Spuds Sapote-1 Well in Canje Block, Offshore Guyana

Third Time's a Charm? ExxonMobil Spuds Sapote-1 Well in Canje Block, Offshore Guyana

INEOS Buys Hess' Denmark Assets for $150M

INEOS Buys Hess' Denmark Assets for $150M

Australia: New Law to Make Former Oil Field Owners Pay for Decom Works if Needed

Australia: New Law to Make Former Oil Field Owners Pay for Decom Works if Needed

CNOOC Launches China's First Offshore Carbon Capture & Storage Project

CNOOC Launches China's First Offshore Carbon Capture & Storage Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine