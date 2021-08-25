BW Energy Finds Oil Offshore Gabon

Oil and gas firm BW Energy has made an oil find in the Hibiscus North exploration well (DHBNM-1) in the Dussafu Block, offshore Gabon, but the size estimate will have to wait until the drilling has been completed.

The well is located approximately 6 km north-northeast of the Hibiscus discovery well DHIBM-1 in approximately 115 meters of water depth. The well will be drilled to a planned total depth of approximately 3500m.

"It is expected that the discovery will add to the previously announced gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block, which is currently estimated to be approximately 105 million barrels gross," BW Energy said.

BW Energy announced the spudding of the well on July 28, 2021.

According to the company, during the drilling operations at Hibiscus North, the Gamba [reservoir] was encountered at a depth of 2794 meters and encountered approximately 13.5m of oil-bearing reservoir in the Upper Gamba sandstone.

"Determination of the overall hydrocarbon column is pending open hole wireline logging operations which will be conducted after drilling the well to the planned total depth," the company said.

The Borr Norve Jack-up is continuing drilling operations to intersect the secondary targets for the exploration well in the deeper Dentale Formation.

After reaching total depth, logging operations and evaluation of the oil discovery will be carried out, which will be followed by the drilling of a side-track to delineate the field. The Dussafu Block is 850 square km. BW Energy is the operator and holds 73.5% interest in the block. Panoro Energy holds 17.5% interest and the Gabonese Oil Company holds 9%.

Total Dussafu area output for 2021 is projected to be ~12,800 barrels per day (gross), compared to 14,100 barrels per day on average in 2020.