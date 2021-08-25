Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PXGEO Secures North Sea OBN Survey Deal

August 25, 2021

OBN - Credit: PXGEO
OBN - Credit: PXGEO

Offshore seismic services firm PXGEO said Wednesday it had secured an Ocean Bottom Node marine seismic acquisition contract.

The project, in the North Sea, is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022.

In a brief statement released Wednesday, PXGEO said the project would take around three months to complete. The company did not say who the client was.

In June 2021, PXGEO has completed the acquisition of Fugro's subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions, a company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys.

The acquisition includeed a substantial ocean bottom node inventory,  handling equipment, related technology, intellectual property and project backlog.

In other recent PXGEO-related news, the company earlier this month signed an agreement with the Australian supercomputer group DUG  for the provision of software onboard PXGEO's marine seismic vessel PXGEO 2.

DUG will provide its DUG Insight software for real-time data acquisition quality control and onboard data processing and visualization.
The contract is for an initial term of 36 months.

PXGEO took delivery of the Rolls-Royce-designed 14-streamer seismic vessel PXGEO 2 (ex-Fa Xian 6) in mid-April. The vessel was constructed in 2013 and is equipped with seismic acquisition systems including Sercel Sentinel solid streamers and Sercel G-Source II energy arrays.


Energy Geoscience Activity Seismic OBN

Related Offshore News

Extinction rebellion flags - Credit: Sy Finch/AdobeStock

Police End Activists' Blockade of Norwegian Oil Ministry
Image credit: Scott Bufkin/AdobeStock

U.S. to Restart Oil Leasing with Offshore Auction This...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - A platform in the Gulf of Mexico - Credit: Quimey/AdobeStock

Five Dead, Six Injured in Pemex Offshore Platform Fire
Offshore
For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

One Dead, Five Missing as Fire Erupts on Pemex Offshore...
Offshore

Sponsored

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Ignite Talks: Industrial Digitalization Conference - Join leaders & innovators from tech, industry & government at the 3-day virtual event.

Insight

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

OPEC+ Deal to Boost Output to End Talks of $100 a Barrel Oil

Video

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Oil Platform Worker Medevaced in the Gulf of Mexico

Current News

BW Energy Finds Oil Offshore Gabon

BW Energy Finds Oil Offshore Gabon

Enauta: Atlanta Field Resumes Full Production as Repairs Complete. New Well Planned for 2022

Enauta: Atlanta Field Resumes Full Production as Repairs Complete. New Well Planned for 2022

Talos Energy, Carbonvert JV Wins Rights to Manage Carbon Storage Site Offshore Texas

Talos Energy, Carbonvert JV Wins Rights to Manage Carbon Storage Site Offshore Texas

PXGEO Secures North Sea OBN Survey Deal

PXGEO Secures North Sea OBN Survey Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine