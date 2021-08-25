PXGEO Secures North Sea OBN Survey Deal

Offshore seismic services firm PXGEO said Wednesday it had secured an Ocean Bottom Node marine seismic acquisition contract.

The project, in the North Sea, is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022.

In a brief statement released Wednesday, PXGEO said the project would take around three months to complete. The company did not say who the client was.

In June 2021, PXGEO has completed the acquisition of Fugro's subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions, a company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys.

The acquisition includeed a substantial ocean bottom node inventory, handling equipment, related technology, intellectual property and project backlog.

In other recent PXGEO-related news, the company earlier this month signed an agreement with the Australian supercomputer group DUG for the provision of software onboard PXGEO's marine seismic vessel PXGEO 2.

DUG will provide its DUG Insight software for real-time data acquisition quality control and onboard data processing and visualization.

The contract is for an initial term of 36 months.

PXGEO took delivery of the Rolls-Royce-designed 14-streamer seismic vessel PXGEO 2 (ex-Fa Xian 6) in mid-April. The vessel was constructed in 2013 and is equipped with seismic acquisition systems including Sercel Sentinel solid streamers and Sercel G-Source II energy arrays.



